Empowerment from Inside

A guide how to strengthen connections through kindness and empathyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindness, compassion, empathy. Rarely do these three words get associated with the act of fighting for survival because as we have seen, or sometimes been taught, when things get rough, you do what you must in order to keep your place in the world. But what if there was a different way? A way that, by delving deeper within the self, can reveal a method that can help you achieve your goals by being truly human? The book by Master Raju Ramanathan, Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships, holds the key to this method.
Described as a scientist of both the inner and outer worlds, Master Raju’s unique approach of conveying his life-transforming spiritual message to people regardless of race, religion, culture, and politics makes him highly sought-after by large corporations to improve and empower their staff. He has been practicing his life’s work for more than twenty years all over the world, bringing the lessons of the ancient masters to the West, in Europe, Canada, and the USA. His teachings and principles as a life coach and spiritual teacher are enlightening and inspirational–just what the world needs in today’s tumultuous times.
Readers will see Master Raju’s lessons and insights which he delivers in a manner that can be understood by everybody. But what most might not realize from the get-go with these lessons for self-improvement is that Master Raju actually draws from the major religions shared by people all over the world. He puts together these inspirations with the purpose of igniting a spark of an inward revolution, with the hopes of further evolving the human race into better, kinder beings.
