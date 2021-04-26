The Way of Empathy and Kindness
Tips on how to turn old, outdated notions on its headsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world can be a cruel, cutthroat place where people end up doing whatever they can to survive and get ahead of everyone else. After all, doesn’t the famous saying go “survival of the fittest”? Many people cling to this old, outdated notion as a life goal but what they don’t often realize is that the man who coined that phrase, Charles Darwin, actually opposed that idea for humanity. He believed that it would take kindness, empathy, and compassion in order to progress as a civilization. Something that Raju Ramanathan also believes in and writes about in his book Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships.
Raju Ramanathan has been traveling all over the world for more than twenty years, from Europe to the USA and everywhere in between, spreading his life-transforming message to people looking for guidance. Self-described as a scientist of external and internal worlds, Master Raju, as he is more popularly known, has been a life coach and spiritual leader for professionals from different positions. From the humblest blue-collar staffer to the top of the top brass, Master Raju’s lessons can be applied by everyone.
Master Raju’s book’s goal is to make the reader more self-aware of their relationship with the divine, with the hopes of making them much more empathetic to other people in the world. Master Raju’s words will be familiar to nearly everyone because its lessons and concepts are very similar to those of major religions like Christianity, Islam, and so on, all aiming to be more human and in turn, divine.
For anyone looking to improve their lives with new and powerful lessons, this book is invaluable. Get yours today!
