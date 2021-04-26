Realizing Inner Happiness
Guru guides readers to attain happiness on a spiritual levelCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual leader Raju Ramanathan, recognized as a scientist of both the inner and the outer worlds, concocts a formula on how to listen to the voice of the soul and attain inner peace. Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships is a road map of spiritual awakening to become a "Soul from Mercury" and pursue wisdom and inward and outward harmony.
A life coach and spiritual leader for more than two decades, Raju Ramanathan has been empowering seekers in Europe, Asia, the USA, and Canada. His unique teaching approach—integrating ancient lessons into the current Western and modernized thinking—is nothing short of enlightening and inspirational. Those concerned about the well-being of today's world will find Ramanathan's insights sensible and fundamental.
Cathryn Elwyn, an Amazon reviewer, shares that Souls from Mercury offers her a sense of calmness as she reads it. She adds, "His [Ramanathan] ideas easy to follow even for a person who isn’t very familiar with chakras and spiritual terms. The testimonies from other people also help you in applying his teachings in the real world. A great book to have on your shelf."
Overall, Ramanathan writes in a balanced manner, weighing and giving equal relevance to both sides of the coin—personal and professional, spiritual and scientific. He strays away from biased judgment, prejudices, and racial segregation, thus making Souls from Mercury universal.
Ramanathan has just released his website. Visit it at www.mercurymanpublishing.com. Do not forget to get yourself a copy!
