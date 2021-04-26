Breathe and Be
Finding peace withinCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, more than ever, humans are desperately seeking solace. In times of distress, we turn to religion or vices to try and create a sense of “peace.” But we are more likely to find it within ourselves through practicing meditation and mindfulness. This is the premise of the book, Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships.
In the book, the author provides a detailed discussion on how people can discover their souls from Mercury, the balance between the masculine Mars and feminine Venus, and how one can align their chakras, which are the “pathways through which consciousness evolves.” Grounded in the belief that developing kindness, compassion, and empathy are the hallmark of evolution and an inward revolution, the book helps readers become better versions of themselves. Furthermore, the book’s findings transcend a single organized religion, as the author draws from several doctrines to help explain his teachings.
Raju Ramanathan or Master Raju, the author, is the scientist of both the inner and the outer worlds. He has been sought after by major corporations to be their champion for continuous improvements. With more than twenty years of experience in empowering seekers from Europe, Asia, USA, and Canada, his unique approach brings life transforming insights to people of all religious paths and cultural backgrounds.
While talk of chakras may be intimidating to some, his universal approach makes the content relatable for the readers and not at all overwhelming. Ramanathan’s writing--a mixture of personal and professional, spiritual and scientific--truly strikes a chord to readers from all over the world. Reading it is like a form of therapy in itself, perfect for those interested in psychology and eastern philosophy, or are just looking for a way to better understand the self. According to readers, this is an excellent book for providing tips on self-reflection.
