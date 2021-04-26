Survival of the Kindest
How Man can break free from the shackles of old ideologiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have heard the phrase “survival of the fittest” numerous times before, often attributed to famed scientist Charles Darwin who developed the theory of evolution. However, the very same naturalist also said that mankind’s further development cannot continue with this ideology and should instead come from developing traits that truly set humanity apart: kindness, compassion, empathy, and so on. This is what author Raju Ramathan expounds further on in his book, Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships, with the goal of guiding others to break free from old ideologies and rise up to their fullest potential.
Often referred to as Master Raju, Ramanathan is a scientist of both the internal and external worlds. He is highly sought after by large companies and corporations to further improve themselves, their staff, and their processes. For more than two decades, Master Raju has worked as a life coach and spiritual teacher for all sorts of people ranging from authority figures and people in positions of power to more simple individuals. He has a unique approach in sharing life-transforming messages to people of all religions and from different backgrounds and cultures. People from over Europe, Asia, the USA, and Canada have benefited from his ideas and mentoring.
The book contains chapters that provide insights and guides for readers to understand themselves even better. Master Raju draws from major religions such as Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, and more in explaining his teachings. The book aims to set the reader on a more personalized, and in turn, much more intimate path for a better relationship with God.
This is a must-have for people looking to better themselves on a spiritual level and should be added to their collection. Grab your copy now!
