Amicale Citroën Pologne Club Celebrates 121st Anniversary Achievement of Andre Citroën in Głowno

Citroën enthusiasts drive old and new Citroëns 500 kilometers to mark inspired mechanical achievement born in PolandGLOWNO, POLAND, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amicale Citroën Pologne is proudly announcing its 121st commemoration of Andre Citroën’s first visit to Poland on April 18, 1900. To honor the occasion, avid Polish Citroën club members drove a 1931 Citroën C4 alongside its new electric Citroën C4 model with a motorcade from Szczecin to the town of Glowno in the center of Poland.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a special website carried the live-streamed broadcast from cameras mounted in the cars so viewers could follow the cars' progress on a special map. Along the way, the motorcade stopped at Citroën dealerships, meeting with journalists and fans of the Citroën brand.
“Celebrating Andre Citroën and his connection to Poland is important to us,” said Konrad Dula, President of Amicale Citroën Pologne. We knew that Citroën's parents were married in Poland and his grandparents lived and were buried in Warsaw. Many well-known figures of Polish public life were related to Citroën, including a commander of the famous 303 Squadron during World War II. He owned a Citroën dealership in pre-WWll Warsaw. Amicale Citroën Pologne celebrates Andre Citroën as one of our most famous ‘honorary Poles.’ We are happy to connect Poland to one of the most famous car companies thanks to his great discoveries, and Polish citizens are thrilled to find fun history and connect to their local roots.”
Last year, a Polish historian discovered documents detailing Andre Citroën’s wheel inspiration. The world’s largest online French car magazine, francuskie.pl, founded by Jędrzej Chmielewski, has published articles about these archived documents, delighting fans of Citroën and adding to the rich history of automobiles. When Citroën visited Poland in 1900 to see a “weir,” a low dam built to raise the level of water, he was inspired by the iron and copper mills powered by overshot water wheel technology. Citroën worked on his own version and applied for a patent, adapting the robust wheels for mining, factories and ships. Citroën’s most famous ship wheels were inside the Titanic.
Amicale Citroën Pologne is presently funding a memorial plaque to be displayed in Glowno.
