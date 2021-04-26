Spiritual Transformation, Transcending Religions
Teachings on Achieving Inner Peace and ContentmentCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We devote our lives to the quest for better personal understanding. After all, our capacities can only go as far as the limits we impose on it. This also plays an important role in how fulfilled and peaceful we feel. The book Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships deals with this existential and emotional concern by making a personal roadmap on how we can become a better version of ourselves.
Raju Ramanathan, the author of the book, focuses on sharing his vision for everyone to become a “Soul from Mercury.” This refers to the spiritual mission of becoming an individual who can rise above humanity through examining different chakras. It is a light read which anyone, regardless of their knowledge about spirituality, can definitely benefit from.
Ramanathan, who is also known by many as Master Raju, is an expert of inner and outer worlds. Master Raju has also coached professionals from major corporations and has been a spiritual teacher for more than twenty years. He has clients from across the globe, such as Europe, Asia, USA and Canada. His primary goal is to share transformational messages to people that transcends religion and culture. His seekers find that his teachings are not only inspirational, but also enlightening.
For those who wish to learn more about how they can find inner peace and contentment, this book is something that should not be missed. Master Raju’s take on tapping your own chakra to better understand oneself and improve your relationship with your higher being does not just apply in a single religion. He then shares his personal experience throughout his spiritual journey, an anecdote that anyone can surely learn a lot from.
