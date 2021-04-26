Physical Therapist and Yoga Teacher Offering Digital Pathway to More Energy and Better Health
30-day vital energy challenge is for women who have chronic illness and fatigueWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new email-based class will have women feeling more energetic and healthier in 30 days by participating in the program for only 15 - 30 minutes a day. The digital class, “30-Day Vital Energy Challenge for Women who have Chronic Illness and Fatigue: A Proven Path to Having More Energy and Feeling Better,” teaches women how to have more energy and feel better even for those who have previously tried physical therapy, yoga and meditation.
The program was developed by Rita Naomi, a licensed physical therapist and yoga teacher with more than 30 years of training and study in the healing arts. She is the founder of the Naomi Method of Natural Healing, an integrative healing and living practice based on wisdom practices and personal lived experiences in nature.
30-Day Challenge participants will learn:
• How to increase their vital energy and reduce daily fatigue
• How to incorporate movement and other healthy habits into their already busy life
• How to reduce their daily stress
• How to improve their sleep quality
• How to eat better for their current needs
Emails with class instructions will be sent during the week to participants. There are no weekend classes.
“My greatest passion as a healer is to bring together the worlds of the body and spirit. There is much informing us in every moment that can act as a vehicle to propel us to our greatest potential,” Naomi said.
Naomi also has an online Saturday Movement class that provides intentional mindful movement that breaks down yoga movements to their simpler form with breathing and pausing for integration. Her online Friday Morning Drop-In Yoga class helps participants release and relax the hips, pelvis and back for more efficient movement.
Naomi received her master's degree in physical therapy in 1997 from Shenandoah University and is a licensed physical therapist in Maryland and Utah. In a fluke accident, a fracture to her 7th cervical vertebra changed her world significantly from someone free to choose any movement to someone with pain with every movement. After more traditional means of treatment, including physical therapy, proved only partially effective, she studied alternative therapies: craniosacral therapy, lymphatic drainage therapy, energy medicine, the Feldenkrais Method, yoga and meditation.
She has focused on awareness-based modalities over the last two decades. For the last 5 years, she has taught mindful movement for the Insight Meditation Community of Washington. Using primarily manual (hands on) therapy and awareness-based movement, she has helped populations suffering from chronic pain, breast cancer, orthopedic injuries, pelvic pain, post-traumatic stress and inflammatory issues such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and heart disease.
A Reiki master teacher and descendant of Filipino healers, Naomi brings her skills of deep listening and presence to everyone she works with and treats. Her work is deeply influenced by her ancestral lineage, healing experience and from living in nature and traveling in the U.S. National Park System during the last five years.
Naomi is the author of two upcoming books: “Go Outside: Connect and Learn with your Family in the U.S. National Parks” and “The Unconventional Life: How to Escape the Rat Race and Live Your Dream.”
For more information about the new class and all her offerings, visit ritanaomi.com. She can be contacted directly at info@ritanaomi.com.
