Former Presidents lead the Class of 2021 I Change Nations Global Civility Icons

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations, and Civility 360 partnered to bring Global Civility ICONs of 2021 to light in the world with an emphasis on the best of the best in civility. Civility 360 is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Promoting the pillars of kindness, respect, love, hope and action.Global Civility Leaders from around the world, came together to celebrate the top 30 I Change Nations Global Civility ICONs of 2021 Global World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers and Global Productive Business Civility Leader Prof. Vernet Alin Joseph are the founders of this global movement.Former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone, is the Global Person of the year 2021 for his peacekeeping work in Africa and upholding the democratic process in Sierra Loane as his presidential term ended. This is true leadership that is impacting the world.The Global Woman of the year Former Vice President of Gambia, H.E Fatoumata jallow-Tambajang , for her great work to empower woman around the World, speaking on the biggest platforms in the world on behalf of women. She excelled in her country of Gambia making life better for woman. She was also the 2017 African woman of the year.King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V , is the Recipient of the I change nations Global Civility king of the year 2021 award. This is for his ability to keep peace in his kingdom through handling of disputes among his subjects This Has led to a peaceful kingdom with excellent communication. According to Sir Clyde Rivers “This is truly heroic steps that add to Civility. it’s truly a great honor to recognize Former Presidents and kings, that are upholding the standard of Civility for the World to see.” The class of 2021 was presented with different challenges and each of these icons have risen to the occasion to keep Civility alive in the world. In the mist of injustice and a global pandemic. Our class of 2021 has lead the way with excellence and Civility for all.Global Civility Leaders from around the world came together to showcase the evidence and result these top leaders are experiencing through civility. Each ICON is bringing a civility impact in their respective industry. Civility 360 presented the best of the best, that have stood for Justice and Civility for All in the top institutions of the world. These were the announcements for the I Change Nations Global Civility ICONs of 2021 which was released in Productive Business Magazine’s April issue.Former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma- ICN Civility ICON Global Person of the Year 🇸🇱Former Vice President of Gambia, H.E. Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang- ICN Civility ICON Woman of the Year 🇬🇲King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V of Ghana - ICN Civility ICON King of the Year 🇬🇭Albert Nasasagare- ICN Civility ICON Global Civility Educator of the Year Burundi 🇧🇮Wishum Gregory- ICN Civility ICON Global Civility Artist of the Year 🇺🇸Christine Kozachuk- ICN Civility ICON Accelerated Civility Initiative of the Year 🇺🇸Justina Mutale- ICN Civility ICON Woman of the Year Europe 🏴Mauricio Juarez - ICN Civility ICON USA Person of the Year 🇺🇸Dr. Edward Smith- ICN Civility ICON Global Chaplain of the Year 🇺🇸Obioma Martin- ICN Civility ICON Newcomer of the Year 🇺🇸Betty Speaks- ICN Civility ICON Newcomer of the Year 🇺🇸Greg Dillion- ICN Civility ICON Newcomer of the Year 🇺🇸Shannon Cox- ICN Civility ICON Civility Woman of the Year USA 🇺🇸Lea lani Kinikini- ICN Civility ICON Social Justice Person of the Year USA 🇺🇸Anthony Nocella II- ICN Civility ICON Social Justice Person of the Year USA 🇺🇸Dominique Jordan- ICN Civility ICON Youth of the Year 🇺🇸Julio Caceres- ICN Civility ICON Latin American Civility ICON of the Year GUATEMALA 🇬🇹Lily Caceres- Latin American Civility ICON of the Year 🇬🇹Chikas Kumle- ICN Civility ICON West Africa Woman of the Year 🇳🇪Martha J Rogers- ICN Civility ICON Child Civility Person of the Year 🇺🇸Dr. Will Moreland- ICN Civility ICON Business Civility Person of the Year 🇺🇸Ife Badejo- ICN Civility ICON Entrepreneur Civility Person of the Year 🇸🇽Dr. Alicia Liverpool- ICN Civility ICON Pioneer of the Year 🇸🇽Dr. Daniel Voss- ICN Civility ICON Pioneer of the Year 🇺🇸Dr. Sonya Robinson- ICN Civility ICON Global Dialogue Person of the Year 🇺🇸Donald Toldson- ICN Civility ICON Newcomer of the Year 🇺🇸Dr. Fidelia Graand-Galon ICN Civility ICON Person of the Year Caribbean 🇸🇷Rozita Lee- ICN Civility ICON Asian American Pacific Islander of the Year 🇺🇸Allen Mallari- ICN Civility ICON Asian American Pacific Islander of the Year 🇺🇸Psalm Ebube- ICN Civility ICON African Civility Educator of the Year 🇳🇪Rose Reddy- ICN Civility ICON Co-African Civility Educator of the Year 🇿🇦Sir Clyde Rivers, Founder of I Change Nations states, “These kinds of tributes remind us that your actions speak louder than your words and the world is a better place because of people like these... Civility for All!”“How people treat human currency will determine our pathway forward as a world” says Professor Vernet A. Joseph, I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility.Due to the coronavirus, the I Change Nations Global Civility ICONs of 2021 were done virtually. The recap of the I Change Nations Global Civility ICONs of 2021 Civility can be found at https://youtu.be/mak4zHk986 Sir Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who. are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.Professor Vernet, is the creator and co-host of Civility 360 with World Civility Leader Sir ClydeRivers, the only show devoted to interviewing civility leaders from a 360º angle of the world. This program will help put the world back together after COVID-19. Listen in as they share wisdom and insight on Civility, Influence, and Action every Saturday. The broadcast can be found at www.civility360.com https://www.bshaniradio.com/civility-360.html and anywhere podcast can be found.Dr. Joseph is the Global Business Civility Leader and productive agent of change in this day. He is the narrator of Presidential Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Extreme Excellence. He is the narrator of Madame Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Caring for Humanity. Dr. Joseph is a World Civility Ambassador & National Statesman to I Change Nations™. He is a retired military officer, combat veteran, an award-winning Serial Entrepreneur, Author of over 35 books and 5 Bestsellers, Radio Show host, Veteran Transition Expert, and International Humanitarian Chaplain. Dr. Vernet is the Founder of Live To Produce Enterprises, LLC, and Founder of the Productive Business Network & Summit Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.Dr. Joseph has received the following honors:-2016 Presidential Certificates from President’s Donald Trump, Barack Obama, GeorgeBush, William Jefferson Clinton, and Jimmy Carter-2016 Recognition from Senator John McCain-2016 Recognition from United States Army, Chief of Staff, General,Mark A. Daily-2016 Recognition from Lieutenant General, United States Air Force, Director,Defense Contract Management Agency, Wendy M. Masiello-2017 Entrepreneur of the Year, Black Wall Street Phoenix, AZ-2017 National Statesmen Degree Award-2018 National Statesmen Degree-2018 World Civility Ambassador-2018 Honorary Doctorate, LUT-2018 Honorary Doctorate, UGCSI-2018 TNVOC Veteran Impact Business Award-2019 Global Voices Of Change-2019 Phoenix Civility Day Proclamation-2020 Doctorate of Professorship in Business Civility-2020 Global Representative Challenged Champions & Hero's-2020 I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen-2020 World Greatness Award & Inducted In The World Book of Greatness 2020-2020 Professorship of Greatness in Business Civility, Greatness University-2021 International Humanitarian Chaplain I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations.We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world . Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala. Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others Leaders that have received awards from I Change Nations Include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country.As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org

