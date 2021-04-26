Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,459 in the last 365 days.

Why Chloé Zhao’s Oscar win issues for Asian ladies in Hollywood

Written by Nancy Wang Yuen

Nancy Wang Yuen is a sociologist at Biola University and the author of “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism.” All opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

It took 93 years for the Academy to name an Asian woman as Best Director. And until this year, only five women, all White, had ever been nominated and only one had won — Kathryn Bigelow, in 2010, for “The Hurt Locker.”

But all of this changed Sunday evening, with Chloé Zhao taking home the Academy Award for the critically-acclaimed “Nomadland,” which depicts a woman in her 60s (played by Frances McDormand) traveling through the American West as a van-dwelling nomad. (In an Oscars first, another woman director, Emerald Fennell, was also nominated in the category in the same year).

The Chinese director’s win acknowledges the impact Asian women can exert on the entertainment industry — one that has historically objectified them.

More agency

In Hollywood, Asian women have long existed…

You just read:

Why Chloé Zhao’s Oscar win issues for Asian ladies in Hollywood

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.