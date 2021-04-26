Why Chloé Zhao’s Oscar win issues for Asian ladies in Hollywood

Written by Nancy Wang Yuen

Nancy Wang Yuen is a sociologist at Biola University and the author of “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism.” All opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

It took 93 years for the Academy to name an Asian woman as Best Director. And until this year, only five women, all White, had ever been nominated and only one had won — Kathryn Bigelow, in 2010, for “The Hurt Locker.”

But all of this changed Sunday evening, with Chloé Zhao taking home the Academy Award for the critically-acclaimed “Nomadland,” which depicts a woman in her 60s (played by Frances McDormand) traveling through the American West as a van-dwelling nomad. (In an Oscars first, another woman director, Emerald Fennell, was also nominated in the category in the same year).

The Chinese director’s win acknowledges the impact Asian women can exert on the entertainment industry — one that has historically objectified them.

More agency

In Hollywood, Asian women have long existed…