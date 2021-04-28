volScout LLC Selects Foreside as its Primary Compliance Consultant
Parametric Risk Advisors Founders Launched volScout LLC, a Boutique Asset Management Firm, Earlier This YearWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon Orseck and Brad Berggren announce that volScout LLC has selected Foreside Financial Group, LLC (“Foreside”) as its primary compliance consultant. Berggren and Orseck launched volScout LLC, a discretionary equity option asset manager and adviser located in Westport, CT, earlier this year.
Foreside delivers comprehensive advice and best-in-class technology solutions to clients in the global asset and wealth management industries. As of January 1, 2021, Foreside distributes more than $1 trillion of product through their 17 limited-purpose broker-dealers. For 15 years, Foreside’s suite of services and platform-based model has helped automate and simplify compliance and marketing for its clients. Foreside works with pooled investment products, investment advisors, broker-dealers, global asset managers, and other financial institutions.
Foreside was selected from a strong pool of candidates because of “its breadth of offering combined with deep industry knowledge. In addition, its role in both the RIA and ’40 Act space make it well-aligned with volScout’s goals and objectives,” according to volScout.
“We are proud to be assisting volScout in its growth,” said Jeff Lallemand, Managing Director at Foreside. “We work with some of the most innovative advisors in the country and very much look forward to working with volScout and supporting their ongoing success.”
volScout’s investment approach focuses on real-time risk management to deliver consistent option overlay returns. volScout will leverage the founders’ extensive asset management experience and leading-edge proprietary technology to lead as a premier boutique, discretionary exchange-traded derivatives asset manager and advisor, delivering scalable SMAs, fund-based strategies, and customized solutions for institutions, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, and ultra-high-net-worth clients.
At Parametric Risk Advisors, Brad and Jon built and led the organization that developed and implemented market-leading, risk-managed equity option overlay strategies for some of the most well-known investment institutions, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, and high-net-worth individuals. The team also sub-advised risk-managed 1940 Act funds for several nationally recognized premier fund companies.
Brad Berggren commented, “Our team is excited to work with Foreside as we continue to build out our infrastructure. Foreside offers a rare combination of industry knowledge and technology applications that dovetails well with the volScout approach. We are thrilled to partner with one of the industry’s leaders as our firm continues to grow.”
volScout offers clients a full range of services including, advisory services, separately managed accounts, and sub-advisory agreements. volScout is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Brokerage and investment advisory services and fees differ, and it is important for the retail investor to understand the differences.
More information regarding our services can be found on our website at www.volscout.com, www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or by email at info@volscout.com, or you may speak to a member of our team directly at (888) VOLSCOUT.
Brad Berggren
volScout LLC
info@volscout.com