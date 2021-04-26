Dr. John Fleming - Former Congressman, Navy Officer, White House Official, Joins McKeon Group as Principal
Business Leader & Practicing Physician Joins Firm ‘Where Problems Go to Die’
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McKeon Group, a leading consulting and lobbying firm with unequaled proficiency to achieve results on Capitol Hill has added John Fleming, MD to its staff as a principal. Dr. Fleming's expertise in the medical, business, and defense sectors¬ – combined with his insider perspective from decades of public service – make him an ideal addition. He joins a team of experts assembled by Chairman Howard P. "Buck" McKeon to guide clients through the complex political and regulatory environment of Washington, DC.
— Dr. John Fleming
“Dr. Fleming’s substantial experience and political instincts fit perfectly into our firm,” stated McKeon Group Founder and Chairman Howard P. “Buck” McKeon. “Our clients trust this team to help them succeed in Washington, resolving issues that become mired in complex political and policy debates.”
Dr. Fleming brings experience as a four-term Member of Congress representing Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District from 2008-2017. He served on the House Armed Services Committee for all eight years of his Congressional service. More recently, he served as an official at Health and Human Services, Department of Commerce, and in the White House as deputy chief of staff, handling military and national security matters – including representing the chief of staff’s office in the many meetings and activities of the Coronavirus Task Force.
“I am thrilled and humbled to join the highly respected McKeon Group team, applying decades of public service and business leadership to work for our clients,” stated Dr. John Fleming. “Clients know that when they need real results, the team led by Chairman McKeon will deliver every time, solving complex problems, building valuable relationships, and meeting client business objectives.”
A lifelong public servant, Dr. Fleming served six years as a Navy Medical officer. He built a medical practice and still sees patients regularly. He also operates several businesses including more than 35 Subway franchises, and diverse real estate endeavors.
“Dr. Fleming’s diverse background in both the public and private sectors allows him to share valuable perspectives and solutions for our clients. We appreciate the irony of a practicing physician serving at our firm ‘where problems go to die,” Chairman McKeon continued, “He has made positive differences in Congress, government agencies, the White House, and the private sector. He is more than a ‘utility player’ he is an ‘all-star’ with a ‘Hall of Fame’ record of providing ideas, counsel, intelligence, and solutions.”
Most recently, Dr. Fleming was detailed to the White House and appointed a senior presidential advisor with the title of Assistant to the President for Planning and Implementation, in March 2020. He was located in the West Wing and functioned as the deputy chief of staff, handling military and national security matters as well facilitating the implementation of new regulations, executive orders, and presidential memoranda. Various White House components reported to him. Dr. Fleming also met regularly with Operation Warp Speed, which developed COVID vaccines in record time and represented the chief of staff’s office in the meetings and activities of the Coronavirus Task Force.
In March 2019, Dr. Fleming was confirmed, with strong bipartisan support by the US Senate, to serve as Assistant Secretary of Economic Development at the US Department of Commerce. There, he worked on catalyzing investment into distressed communities with EDA grants as well as the application of Opportunity Zone investment incentives.
Dr. Fleming was appointed in 2017 to serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health IT at the US Department of Health and Human Services. There, he worked on streamlining and optimizing the use of electronic health records, as well as improving system interoperability.
Dr. Fleming’s honorable public service was recently recognized with the Distinguished Service Medal awarded by the Department of Defense.
The McKeon Group represents a variety of clients in the defense, education, international, cybersecurity, transportation, and infrastructure industries. Its professionals are experts in making Washington work for its clients by working with elected officials and regulatory agencies to achieve desired results.
