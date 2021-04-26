Chalmers & Adams and Political.Law Merge
Merger Joins Two Top-Tier Law Firms Offering Litigation and Political Law Services
The combination of our two firms will allow us to expand the scope of the litigation and political law solutions and expertise that we are able to offer to our clients.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalmers & Adams LLC is pleased to announce that it has merged with political.law PLLC, a Virginia-based law firm founded by renowned lawyer Dan Backer. The merged firm, which will retain the name Chalmers & Adams LLC, is one of the nation’s leading boutique law firms focused on litigation and political law services.
— Douglas Chalmers, Jr.
Chalmers & Adams, previously described by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a “powerhouse GOP law firm,” offers litigation and political law services to businesses, nonprofit and exempt organizations, political committees, candidates, lobbyists and others. Its team of experienced trial attorneys has successfully handled high-profile and complex matters before federal and state courts and regulatory agencies.
Mr. Backer has served as counsel to more than 100 campaigns and candidates, political action committees, and political organizations. He is well known as a staunch defender of free speech and associational rights, and for his extensive practice before the Federal Election Commission. He was the Plaintiff's counsel in the seminal campaign finance case McCutcheon v. FEC, in which the U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate contribution limits.
“We are excited that Dan and his team have joined us,” stated Douglas Chalmers, Jr., the Managing Member of the firm. “The combination of our two firms will allow us to expand the scope of the litigation and political law solutions and expertise that we are able to offer to our clients. We are looking forward to continuing our growth into additional states.”
“The merger with Chalmers & Adams expands our ability to offer litigation services to our clients,” said Mr. Backer, who is joining Chalmers & Adams as a member. “This was an excellent fit for our lawyers and our clients, and it opens the door to many new opportunities.”
The firm continues to expand, seeking experienced litigation and political attorneys to join its rapidly growing practice.
For more information or to schedule an interview with a Chalmers & Adams spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.
More information on the firm is available at www.chalmersadams.com.
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
daniel.rene@kglobal.com