Gold Selling Artist David Jordan Signs with IND Entertainment, Will Release Album, Chameleon After a Decade Long Hiatus

Gold Selling UK Artist David Jordan Signs with NYC Based Independent Label IND Entertainment, Will Release New Album, Chameleon After a Decade Long HiatusNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold selling UK artist, David Jordan has signed a record deal with independent record label IND Entertainment, based in New York City over the weekend. Jordan has not released a studio album in over a decade. After such a long hiatus, Jordan is excited to share his music with the world again. “Very excited that this music after over 10 long years is about to be heard” says Jordan.
David Jordan's debut album, Set the Mood peaked at number 13 on the UK Album Chart in 2007. In 2008 he released the singles Sun Goes Down which peaked at number 4 and Move on which peaked at number 68 on the UK Singles Chart.
Jordan's second official studio album, Chameleon, will be the first studio album release for IND Entertainment. A massive undertaking, Chameleon will be a four-album collection that will be released simultaneously later this year. “I am an artist and music is my medium. It is a wonderful project that I'm really excited to release” Jordan says.
In 2018 IND Entertainment released the single, Signature Walk by artist T. L. Toonz that has become an underground favorite in the fashion industry. In addition to music, IND Entertainment will also release short films starting in 2022.
