Why OKCIR's Unriddling the Quantum Enigma Unriddled Omar Khayyam's Life & Works

Liberating Sociology: From Newtonian Toward Quantum Imaginations: Volume 1: Unriddling the Quantum Enigma Omar Khayyam’s Secret Transdisciplinary Sociologist Mohammad H. Tamdgidi, Ph.D.

As the pandemic shows, to unriddle the quantum enigma and embrace quantum ways of understanding and solving problems is a matter of life and death for humanity.

The quantum enigma is a result of our dualistic, ideologically constructed and habitually leftover (at times hypnotically as in double-slit experiments) classical Newtonian ways of imagining reality.” — Sociologist and Author, Mohammad H. Tamdgidi