CCHR of Sacramento Cautions Parents: Get the Facts to Make an Informed Decision
CCHR Sacramento tells parents to ensure they have all the facts to make an informed choice if they are told to put their child on psychiatric drugs.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento kicked off Mental Health Month early this weekend with outreach activities at Rancho Cordova’s Annual Kids Day in the Park which had been specifically organized to meet Covid 19 safety standards. CCHR distributed information about the dangers of the psychiatric drugging of children to hundreds of parents and provided resources to help them protect their families.
"We give parents information they need to make an informed decision about 'medicating' their children with psychiatric drugs because they are not usually told about the tragic and sometimes lethal effects of these drugs” said Jim Van Hill, Executive Director for the Sacramento Chapter of CCHR.
In the U.S. alone, 7.2 million children are currently being prescribed psychiatric drugs—more than 620,000 are age five and under[1]—despite the fact that there have been over 400 international drug regulatory warnings issued on these drugs.[2]
Van Hill emphasized the severe side effects of these drugs. Their FDA mandated Black Box Warnings and the FDA Adverse Drug Reports show potential side effects including suicide, violent behavior, psychosis, hallucinations, strokes, cardiac irregularities and heart attacks, obesity, liver damage, stunted growth, seizures, convulsions, irreversible central nervous system damage and death. [3]
While parents are normally told these drugs are necessary to handle a mental disorder with which their child has been diagnosed, they are rarely informed that no diagnostic test exists that can actually confirm the presence of these 'disorders.' The diagnosis is subjective, not scientific. Bruce Levine, Ph.D., psychologist and author of "Commonsense Rebellion" wrote, "[N]o biochemical, neurological, or genetic markers have been found for attention deficit disorder…or any other so-called mental illness, disease, or disorder.”[4]
"Claiming that psychiatric drugs are necessary for our children is actually a dangerous and cruel hoax," Van Hill said. "Not only are there dangerous side effects but research has shown that in a large percentage of cases, mental health symptoms are actually caused by physical illnesses or deficiencies."
Neurologist Sydney Walker III, author of "The Hyperactivity Hoax," wrote that prescribing psychotropic drugs for a disease that does not exist is a tragedy because “masking children’s symptoms merely allows their underlying disorders to continue and, in many cases, to become worse.” He stated that there are hundreds of minor, major and even life threatening medical problems that often cause these symptoms including early-stage brain tumors, lead- or pesticide-poisoning, early-onset diabetes, heart disease, worms, viral or bacterial infections, malnutrition, head injuries, genetic disorders, allergies, mercury or manganese exposure, and petit mal seizures.[5]
Although many parents are hesitant to give their child psychiatric drugs, they fear that their child will not be allowed in school if they do not take them. CCHR says parents should know their rights and arm themselves with the documented facts. Federal law (Title 20 of United States Code: Chapter 33, Subchapter II, ASSISTANCE FOR EDUCATION OF ALL CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES § 1412, State Eligibility) prohibits school personnel from requiring parents to drug their child as a requisite for attending school. Click here to see the applicable section of federal law.
CCHR has a list of actions to you can take if a psychiatrist or doctor says your child has a mental disorder and needs psychiatric drugs. Click here to view the list. Parents can also call CCHR Sacramento at (916) 447-4599 for assistance.
The Citizens Commission on Human Rights was co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and the late Dr. Thomas Szaz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus to expose psychiatric violations of human rights and clean up the field of mental healing. Alerted to the brutality of psychiatric treatment by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively about the abuses of psychiatric patients, CCHR today stands as a powerful voice of reason for those abused and their on-going advocacy for reforms. For more information log on to their website at: http://www.cchr.org/
References:
[1] IQVia Total Patient Tracker (TPT) Database, Year 2020, Extracted January 2021.
[2] “Psychiatric Drugs – Just the Facts,” https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/
[3] “Psychiatric Drugs – Just the Facts,” op. cit.
[4] Sydney Walker III, M.D., The Hyperactivity Hoax (St. Martin’s Paperbacks, New York, 1998), p. 112.
[5] Bruce D. Levine, Ph.D., Commonsense Rebellion: Debunking Psychiatry, Confronting Society (Continuum, New York, 2001), p. 277.
