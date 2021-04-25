This Boston Marathon bombing survivor is on a mission to offer fellow amputees the prosthetic legs insurance coverage will not cowl

Soon after, their fun day turned into a nightmare. Abbott, then 38, was standing near the finish line when two bombs exploded, one after another, killing three people and injuring more than 260.

Abbott was impacted by the second blast and blown into a nearby restaurant.

“I kind of came to and I saw people just frantically running by me,” she said. “I could see blood on the ground and a smoky haze and a ringing in my ears. And my foot felt like it was on fire.”

Four days and three surgeries later, Abbott was faced with an agonizing decision: live a lifetime of pain or have her leg amputated below the knee. With the guidance of her doctors and other amputees, Abbott decided to undergo the amputation.

“It was hard to kind of come to terms with the fact that I am an amputee, at first,” she said. “There are all kinds of different emotions, different ways I had to learn to do things.” Abbott received a prosthesis for walking but said insurance would not cover any additional prostheses that…

