Biden administration working to deploy extra provides and help to India

“The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” Sullivan said

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted a similar message Saturday night, saying, “Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes.”

The National Security Council has had meetings on how to aid the country over the weekend. And the Health and Human Services agency was working on the issue on Friday, according to a source familiar.

Discussions center on what to send including whether to provide more vaccine components and materials for administering vaccines, in addition to oxygen and personal protective equipment. Officials say there will…

