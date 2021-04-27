Jonas Tellis Of Birmingham, Alabama: A Teacher’s POV During the Pandemic

Jonas Tellis AAMU

Dr. Jonas Tellis received his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Thee Jackson State University. The Founder of Tellis Educational Services.

The covid-19 global pandemic affected every aspect of life, including education. Students and teachers couldn't meet in traditional classrooms and had to adapt to teaching, learning, and communicating in virtual spaces. For most teachers, it was a challenging and interesting experience.

Jonas Tellis, CEO of Tellis Education services, discusses a teacher’s POV during the pandemic.

The educationist with decades of experience opined that most teachers were caught unaware and had to adapt quickly to the new reality. The teacher training education curriculum didn’t include training geared towards video and media technology entirely dedicated to online teaching. Teachers also faced loneliness.

Teaching from home disconnects the teacher from the physical experience of engaging with students. Group works, collaborative activity, and class discussion disappeared, and the challenges become even more severe as weeks turn into months of stay-at-home and lockdowns.

Many teachers also faced the challenges of adequately utilizing technology and online teaching tools. In a physical classroom scenario, teachers don’t have to worry about any student connecting with them since it’s physical. In an online class, the teacher has to worry whether each student has the right tools and connections to the class. One simple error and someone could be missing a class that’s in progress.

Keeping students engaged and motivated during the pandemic was very difficult. Jonas Tellis of Birmingham observed that teachers found it easier to inspire their students in a physical classroom than online. Students joining an online class quickly lose focus, and it can be very challenging to get them to fall into line. Because students are not used to an online class, it also affected their mood and interest, negatively impacting the teachers and their efforts to get students to continue to learn.

Another aspect of learning that was of great concern is teachers monitoring their student’s progress. A simple conversation or examination of the student’s work is enough for the teacher to make their evaluation in a physical class. It’s impossible to have a similar effect when in confinement.

Jonas Tellis explains that teachers should be ready and willing to teach their students about a future they may not understand with this experience. Students and teachers should quickly adapt to changes and continue teaching and learning even during a pandemic. School systems should adopt a hybrid system where students and teachers will continue to use virtual online learning tools to become familiar with it.