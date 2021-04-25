Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Castiglione di Sicilia: the Italian city promoting one euro homes

(CNN) — The pandemic is raging, quarantine rules are changing by the day, and there’s still uncertainty over when we might vacation again, but one thing remains constant in the travel world: the €1 houses of Italy.

This month, it’s the turn of another Sicilian town, Castiglione di Sicilia, to offer houses for the price of a coffee.

On the slopes of Mount Etna, near chic Taormina and the beaches of Sicily’s east coast, the town is selling a bumper crop of houses: roughly 900 abandoned homes.

Most are located in the oldest parts of the town. Around half are ruined, and will be given away at a symbolic price of €1 ($1.20). The rest are in better condition, and will be sold off cheaply, starting from €4,000- €5,00.

Mayor Antonino Camarda has undertaken an ambitious project to breathe new life into his village where the population has shrunk from 14,000 in the early 1900s to barely 3,000 today.

“We have a huge architectural heritage to rescue, packed with history. Over time, too…

Castiglione di Sicilia: the Italian city promoting one euro homes

