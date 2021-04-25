Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Baghdad hospital hearth: A minimum of 82 killed

Another 110 people were injured in the blaze at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, according to ministry spokesman Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna.

The fire started after oxygen tanks exploded, two health officials at the hospital told CNN.

Social media videos showed a chaotic scene as firefighters scrambled to put out the blaze and health workers tried to evacuate patients. People from all over Iraq are referred to the hospital in southeastern Baghdad, including many with Covid-19.

“Civil defense teams are still at the scene of the accident, investigating the causes that led to this fire, which caused the loss of the lives of many of patients and their companions,” according to a statement released by Iraq’s Health Ministry earlier Sunday.

The ministry said health workers and civil defense teams were able to save at least 200 people including patients.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered the suspension of Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi and Baghdad Governor Mohammed al-Atta during…

