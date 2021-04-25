India units Covid-19 an infection report for fourth straight day with hospitals determined for oxygen
The country also reported its highest daily death toll for the ninth consecutive day, adding 2,767 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
The country of 1.3 billion people has logged over a million new cases in the past three days, bringing its pandemic totals up to 16.9 million recorded cases of the coronavirus, including 192,311 deaths.
But Sunday’s numbers, which represent the highest caseload recorded in a single day anywhere in the world, according to a CNN tally of figures from John Hopkins University, tell a different story.
Germany and South Korea announced new travel restrictions for India starting Sunday amid growing international concern over the B.1.617 coronavirus variant first detected in the country, which includes a number of mutations. The Indian Health Ministry has said such mutations increase infectivity and aid in escaping immune response.
“In order not to jeopardize our vaccination campaign, travel to India must be significantly restricted,” tweeted German Health…