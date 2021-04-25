Condolence-messages.net offers bereavement resources for troubled times.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condolence-messages.net is excited to announce the launch of its new website, which brings bereavement resources to a new generation at a much-needed time.

Condolence-messages.net was established to cater to the growing demand throughout the US, the UK, and beyond for convenient, easy-to-use resources for the grieving.

For example, some tips included on the site include:

- Do not send flowers to the home or send on a day that would require the family to be at the funeral home or place of bereavement.

- Appoint a friend or co-worker to call your contacts and let them know of the loss.

- Do not send an email or post on social media until you have spoken to your own network and given them a reason for posting or sharing your information.

- Reach out to bereavement programs and support services in your community.

As CEO Roger McArdle said, "We're very happy about this great opportunity that our new site represents. We believe the large and growing market for our products and services will continue to expand. We give families a wide range of options to create more meaningful and personalized condolence messages, beyond the overly-familiar ones."

According to Vice President of Marketing Michael Flynn, "Mental health experts consistently emphasize the importance of community involvement to help individuals through the grief process."

"To ensure that individuals and communities are aware of resources that can help them cope with loss, we are collaborating with online programs that are already well established and trusted in communities."

Condolence-messages.net currently receives visitors from more than 120 nations around the world, and is constantly expanding its already wide range of bereavement-related resources.

To learn more about this fast-growing company, visit https://Condolence-Messages.net.

About Condolence-messages.net: Based in Newark, New Jersey, Condolence-messages.net is committed to offering people unique ways of expressing meaningful and personal remorse. Its market-leading content is the easiest way to honor a lost loved one as they move on to the beyond.

Media Contact

Vice President of Marketing Michael Flynn

Condolence-messages.net

info@condolence-messages.net