Derby Barracks/Leaving the Scene of a Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021 @ 2228 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road, Derby
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jimmy Eastman
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/23/2021, at approximately 2228 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a report of a crash on Quarry Road in the Town of
Derby, VT. Upon troopers arrival, the crashed truck was located at the end of
Upper Quarry Road. Marks in the roadway suggested the truck was pulled there by
a farm tractor. The operator who was later identified as Jimmy Eastman appeared to
have fled the scene. Further investigation revealed Eastman had been drifting on
Quarry Road when he lost control of his vehicle on multiple occasions, traveling
off the traveled portion of the roadway. Both times Eastman went off the road,
he drove onto a lawn causing damage. The truck Eastman was operating sustained
damage to its front end. Eastman was located on 04/24/2021 and issued a citation
for the offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/21 @ 10 AM.
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Joshua Mikkola
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
802-334-8881