Derby Barracks/Leaving the Scene of a Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021 @ 2228 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road, Derby

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jimmy Eastman

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/23/2021, at approximately 2228 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a crash on Quarry Road in the Town of

Derby, VT. Upon troopers arrival, the crashed truck was located at the end of

Upper Quarry Road. Marks in the roadway suggested the truck was pulled there by

a farm tractor. The operator who was later identified as Jimmy Eastman appeared to

have fled the scene. Further investigation revealed Eastman had been drifting on

Quarry Road when he lost control of his vehicle on multiple occasions, traveling

off the traveled portion of the roadway. Both times Eastman went off the road,

he drove onto a lawn causing damage. The truck Eastman was operating sustained

damage to its front end. Eastman was located on 04/24/2021 and issued a citation

for the offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/21 @ 10 AM.

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Joshua Mikkola

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

802-334-8881