Kedora Asia (88property.com) Announces New Property Agent Recruitment Drive And Expansion Plans For 2nd Half of 2021

Kedora Asia (88property.com) is a Bangkok Property Agency specializing in property brokering, property consultancy, property marketing, property management and property agents career advancement”BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangkok property agency, Kedora Asia Co., Ltd (88property.com) announced today it will relaunch a new property agent recruitment drive in May and extend the previously announced Kedora agent privileges alongside new ones with the re-emphasis on growing the company’s agent strength and grooming future leaders to take on bigger roles within the company.
Last July's inaugural property agent recruitment drive saw a healthy onboarding of agents, boosting its numbers to the current 33 active agents in Kedora Asia's stable. Transactions have also increased by more than 250% year on year since the announcement last July.
Founder and Director Satakamon Primkamon, Khun Rose said, ”Despite the challenging real estate climate caused by Covid-19, we are optimistic that things will return to normal soon in the later part of the year with the ongoing global inoculation and thai borders reopening progressively as well.”
The Thai government under the administration of Prime Minister Prayut Chan O-Cha recently announced the recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination passport which would enable low risk travelers from certain countries to skip the Alternative State Quaratine (ASQ) altogether, making it attractive once again for foreigners to come to Thailand for holidays or seek career opportunities.
It is therefore "The right moment", as Co-owner and Director Of Marketing, Khun Win quoted, for an aspiring agent to join the industry or a freelance to join a reputable property agency like Kedora Asia to reap the rewards later on.
As part of the recruitment drive announced last July, Kedora agents can list up to 60 listing slots on DDproperty.com fully subsidized by the agency. This is equivalent to more than 16,000 baht worth of value if they were to get their own single subscription instead. This initiative would be extended for a further 12 months from May and enhanced even further by also letting agents advertise on limited slots on Hipflat and Thailand-Property/Dotproperty. This means agent's listings will be exposed on the top three property portals in Thailand, heavily increasing the chance of quality leads.
Besides this, Kedora agents' listings are advertised on more than 100 thai language sites such as Baania, Pantip, ThaiHometown, ThaiSecondHand, Facebook Marketplace, etc. For agents with many listings, signing up to be a Kedora agent is almost a no-brainer, as advertising costs and effort are provided by Kedora Asia but all client leads from these channels will go the the listing agent directly without having to co-broke with anyone within the company, subject to their working title and the pre-agreed agent-company commission split.
Kedora Asia's mapped out career plan includes their proprietary agent compensation hierarchical system which ensures that a Kedora agent would have the chance to grow and lead a team in the near future through company recruitment initiatives such as this one, on top of leadership training and one to one mentorship by the experienced management team. Years down the road, Kedora Asia leaders are able to depend lesser on inspections but yet have the opportunity to take home more as each sale by their team members will contribute a small percentage to their remuneration.
In the second half of the year, Kedora Asia will also be looking to undertake bite sized redevelopment projects that will be open to Kedora's clients and investors. Kedora Asia's agents will also be able to have a stake in the projects if they wish by investing themselves or by bringing in investors.
Khun Rose said, "Redevelopment offers a chance for foreign investors to have a slice of the pie as these opportunities are traditionally off-limits to retail investors as it involves land and buildings which only locals and local registered companies are able to partake. The areas we are eyeing would be undervalued properties in high growth potential but very local areas which are usually unknown to foreigners and mostly deep in the Sois but offer excellent rental yields and rental demand, leading to capital gains later on after we have spruced up the properties and garnered stable tenancies"
"For each project, we are looking to bring in between 10 to 20 investors to buy-in smaller stakes which would be perceived as affordable and low risk. Since there will be an exit timeline and projected returns, this is far better than owning a condominium outright under foreign quota which can be illiquid assets, not to mention being forced to pay high common fees and is taxed heavier when sold compared to locals."
The Bangkok property agency will also invest heavily in new technologies and media marketing. Some of the plans in the pipeline include 360 virtual tours for listings, Video marketing, agent branding campaigns as well as a revamped website where Kedora agents can input listings by themselves and match cobrokers within the team more easily.
Khun Win Added, “These new initiatives tells the whole market that the Kedora management is committed to constantly investing in the company and systems to benefit our agents and investors. It is definitely more rewarding for agents that aspire to be professional full time property professionals to be a Kedora agent than a freelance agent working individually as they would have to fork out all marketing costs by themselves, without admin support, without social welfare benefits, without an international network and zero career progression to be leaders or anything more than a freelance individual.”
Application can be made online through Kedora Asia’s Facebook page, @88propertyBkk, LINE Official @88property.com or in person at their office at The Phyll Connect co-working space, Sukhumvit Soi 54.
