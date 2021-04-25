Australian Filmmaker Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Film Score' for CHANGE THE WORLD at the Roma Short Film Festival in Italy
Multi-award winning documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian, Bonet, wins another award for her autobiographical film "Change The World".
I am immensely honored to win 'Best Film Score' in the ancient city of Rome, where art is revered. My music was created from my heart and soul and I'm proud to accept this award with my late fiancé!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelena Bonet, of Crystal Heart Records, has won the prestigious 'Best Film Score' from Roma Short Film Festival in Rome, Italy. The award was given for Angelena's inspiring film soundtrack, "Change The World", which features in her multi-award winning documentary of the same title. "Change The World" features exceptional lyricss and a powerful message for the world. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced the music she created with her late fiancé, Erick Deeby and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman", Disney's "Cinderella", George Miller's "Happy Feet" and "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron. The Australian singer-songwriter has won over 150 film and music awards for her documentaries and soundtrack thus far.
— Angelena Bonet
Angelena has also created a documentary feature film trilogy and two web series. Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. She has a remarkable story of tragedy and resilience and triumph over such adversity and is inspiring and touching hearts all around the world. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Whilst living in Sydney's bohemian red light district of Kings Cross, they developed the sound of their music over a couple of years. Erick had also composed and produced music for various bands and soundtracks for Marvel Comics "Man Thing" and "Feed" directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Brett Leonard ("Lawnmower Man" by Stephen King & Denzil Washington's "Virtuosity") before his sudden and unexpected death in August 2007. Angelena promised him whilst in a coma that someday, somehow she would finish their special project. She has kept her word and produced their album at Fox Studios Australia thirteen years later. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.
On May 26, 2012, she was then a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. Angelena recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them and not expect anything in return. Domestic violence has risen exponentially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims are in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel and assure them they are not alone. Similarly with her music, she hopes to bring comfort to those who have or are experiencing grief and the loss of a loved one.
A former Australian Supermodel, Angelena, comes from a musical family and grew up studying and playing her grandmother's piano in her bedroom. Her father was a bassist/guitarist and her mother sang in the Sydney Symphony Choir. Her great grandmother, Lily Bolden, was a singer and actress in the Royal D'Oyle Carte Theatre Company that toured South Africa in the late 1800s. It was there that she married a Director and had her grandfather before returning to Australia. A talented dancer herself, Angelena experienced a back injury in her early teens which forced her to sit out of her dance classes except Tap for a couple of year and focused her energies on singing and drama lessons. She trained at the Australian College of Entertainment (formerly known as the "Johnny Young Talent School" where Dannii and Kylie Minogue were discovered) with many working actors and musical theatre artists as her teachers. It was her passion and then at eighteen the modelling industry discovered her at a hair salon. Her first shoot appeared in Vogue Australia.
Roma Short Film Festival is a newly-founded festival based in Rome (Italy) that aims to create an opportunity for emerging filmmakers. Their goal is to support low budget and underground films that create new experiences and narrate unique stories with limited resources. Understanding how filmmakers around the world work, how young filmmakers get creative to get past the obstacles of production, and how their attempts can lead to a new form of cinema are among the things we care about. They strive to play a small role in the emergence of the new generation in the world of independent filmmaking by helping young filmmakers, actors, cinematographers, editors and producers to be heard and to get their messages across.
Angelena Bonet
Crystal Heart Productions
info@angelenabonet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn