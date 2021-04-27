GCorp & Grow Industries Announce Transformative Acquisition to Create End-to-End Cultivation & Manufacturing Solutions
The Acquisition Unites Well-Capitalized Management Company Backed By New York’s Gilder Family with Trusted Solutions ProviderLAKEVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition to: Broaden GCorp’s Portfolio of Services; Accelerate the Growth of Grow Industries; and Bring Cost-Saving Customized and Turnkey Solutions to the Emerging Industry’s Value Chain
GCorp, a management and consulting services company founded by New York’s philanthropic Gilder Family, and Grow Industries Inc. (formerly ClimaGrow), a leading end-to-end cannabis solutions provider, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement (the “agreement”), pursuant to which the Grow Industries brand will join GCorp’s portfolio of services.
“This acquisition unites Grow Industries’ deep knowledge, long-term client relationships, proven track record and suite of cultivation design and manufacturing solutions with our resources and network,” said GCorp Co-founder Gilder Keeler. “As the cannabis sector continues to emerge in North America and overseas, this once-in-a-generation growth opportunity will support the Grow Industries team as they continue designing and building some of the best cultivation and manufacturing facilities in the world. It will also drive growth for GCorp as it delves further into the sector.”
“As the cannabis industry continues to grow at an exponential rate, many operators are faced with a host of unique challenges, including a lack of resources, limited bandwidth capacity and a shortage of available topic experts across the value chain,” said Grow Industries Founder Jesse Elkins. “Grow Industries will provide MSOs, licensed producers and cannabis brand specialists financial and technical solutions to bear with a shared vision for the future. This will not only address the marketplace gap between supply and demand for quality cultivation and manufacturing facilities, but will also allow our clients to gain the competitive edge they are looking for.”
Via the acquisition, Grow Industries will continue to design and build out complete, free-standing cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities from the ground up. Working with clients’ state-licensed architects, engineers and contractors, the Company will deliver its comprehensive suite of customized and turnkey cultivation and manufacturing solutions, which include:
- full turnkey facilities and design; build out of complete grow facilities and labs;
- architectural and engineering services; design of environmental, temperature control, humidity control, CO2 disbursement, HVAC systems and advanced technologies with an emphasis on automation and streamlined overhead;
- feasibility studies, pre-facility investor inspections and appraisals;
- access to a team of in-house grow and cannabis experts, along with GCorp’s network of subject matter specialists including legal, real estate, regulatory, engineering and architectural; and
- leasing of turnkey cultivations and manufacturing buildouts.
Grow Industries was founded by renowned cannabis industry veteran Jesse Elkins to meet the growing needs of the emerging cannabis industry. Elkins, who has more than a decade of experience, and his team of architects, engineers, environmental scientists, HVAC and cultivation and manufacturing experts have built some of the most envied cultivation and manufacturing facilities in the world, including Wonderbrett’s Long Beach cultivation facility. The Long Beach, California facility is one of the largest in North America and was designed and engineered to create small batch, craft style premium products at scale and consistently offer clean and safe products.
“Under Elkin’s guidance, Grow Industries helped design our Long Beach facility, which we think is going to be one of the highest quality cultivation facilities in North America,” said Cameron Damwijk, co-founder of Wonderbrett. “He and his team worked closely with us to help design the facility so that we could scale while maintaining small batch, craft style premium products, which was critical for us. Grow Industries brought innovative concepts to the table, ensuring we would be able to have consistent harvests and offer clean, safe and high-quality products in the most efficient way possible. I can’t speak highly enough of Elkin’s team, and wish them all the best in this new endeavor.”
The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD $84.0 billion by 2028, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. With 36 states, Washington, D.C. and four U.S. territories passing medical marijuana programs -- 18 of which have embraced full legalization -- there is a skyrocketing demand for quality customized and turnkey cultivation and manufacturing facilities to be built across the U.S.
About Grow Industries
Grow Industries is a provider of end-to-end cultivation and manufacturing facility solutions. Working with clients’ state-licensed architects, engineers and contractors, the company offers a robust suite of capabilities, including: full turnkey facilities and design; build out of complete grow facilities and labs; architectural and engineering services; design of environmental, temperature control, humidity control, CO2 disbursement and HVAC systems; feasibility studies, pre-facility investor inspections and appraisals; access to a team of in-house grow and cannabis experts, along with access to a network of subject matter specialists to include legal, real estate, and regulatory; and leasing of turnkey cultivations and manufacturing buildouts. For more information, visit https://www.growindustriesinc.com/.
