360° NATION ANNOUNCES CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS FOR WORLDWIDE STREAMING EVENT
FOLLOWS SENSATIONAL RESPONSE TO HOPEFEST 360°
Never tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon.”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off the heels of the sensational global response to HopeFest 360° released on New Year's Day 2021, 360° Nation Studios has launched a call for submissions for BucketFest 360° –their next ‘for good’ production. Slated for worldwide release in August 2021, this new streaming event will follow the uplifting ‘hope and healing’ foundation set by HopeFest 360° by now ushering in an opportunity to ‘look forward'.
— Author Unknown
Dennis Pitocco, Chief ReImaginator, 360° Nation said:
“We fuel our bodies with food, our minds with education, and our hearts with love, but new experiences and dreams can nourish our spirit in ways that nothing else can. Whatever your goals or dreams are, there are benefits to turning them into a bucket list. Such a list can be as near-term or as long term as you wish — ‘before the day, the week, the month, the year, my life, is over, I want to...’ Everything we do at 360° Nation is done ‘for good’ versus ‘for profit’ and we are very pleased to use our time, talent, and treasure to lift the spirits of people around the globe.”
Mike Vacanti, Founder, HumansFirst said:
"We can share our stories, and look forward to new experiences, aspirations, and growth. We are all better together and these inspirational future events will be shared around the world. When communities unite around purpose and intention, the belief and commitment to positively impact others, then greatness happens. Life is much more than what we accomplish, it’s who we become along the journey. This mission with 360° Nation is about goodwill and hope – so your dreams will come true."
Eileen & Trevor Bild, Founders, OTEL Productions said:
“From the moment we take our first breath until our last, there is a path laid in front of us. A guiding light shines to show us the way as a reminder to stay on course. We begin with experiences as a continuous collection of life lessons, whereby we create a bucket list. Not filled with should have’s, could have’s or would have’s; rather the courage and confidence with each step to follow our dreams, passions, and visions. An inner compass adds to the list daily and it is up to each of us to discover, honor, and cherish what we are born to do, and who we are born to become.”
JOIN US – SHARE YOUR BUCKET TODAY
Here's your opportunity to join our global community as together, we reimagine the possibilities. Fresh voices from around the world welcome – all ages. Simply visit BucketFest 360° via https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/bucketfest-360/ if you’d like to participate OR if you'd like to reserve your free seat for this event, but don’t delay as limited space is available and the deadline for submissions is June 15th.
ABOUT 360° NATION
We are comprised of a publishing division; the award-winning BIZCATALYST 360°, a multimedia division; 360° Nation Studios, and a social enterprise division, GoodWorks 360°. We believe that it’s time for a renaissance of pure, unbridled wonder. It’s time to renew in both our hearts and in our souls more joy, more kindness, more compassion, more understanding. And that magical sense of truly belonging to something greater than the status quo. The time is long overdue for a paradigm shift, pivoting from where we are to where many of us simply wish to be. The time is now to come together as a thriving “conscious community” where people are bound together by choice –not chance nor edict –remaining together because they want to. Because they embrace and enjoy listening, respecting, empathizing, and supporting without judgment. A community where they feel welcome and safe. Where authentic relationships can be counted on without hesitation or reservation. It’s time to bring the spirit of “humanity at its best” back to the forefront. Come along as we reimagine the spirit of humanity at its very best under the universal umbrella of 360° Nation.
