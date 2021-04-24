Hoyer Statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

“Each year on April 24, I join in solemn remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, in which more than 1.5 million men, women, and children were murdered. For too long, even as the American people commemorated this tragedy in solidarity with Armenian people here in our country and around the world, our government failed to acknowledge this genocide. Today, that comes to an end, and I thank President Biden for declaring that the organized campaign of ethnic cleansing against Armenians from 1915 to 1917 was indeed a genocide. In doing so, he is sending a strong message to the world that history must be acknowledged and faced if one is to move forward into the future. In that same spirit, I call on the Turkish government to recognize the facts of history and understand that accepting responsibility is not an act of weakness but one of profound strength. I hope that such an acknowledgement, if offered, can be an opening for dialogue and reconciliation that will help build the foundation of trust necessary for Turks and Armenians to move forward together into a brighter future of cooperation and mutual respect. “As we mark this anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide, I pray that humanity’s future will no longer be scarred by the evils of war and genocide, by violence and hate; rather, that all people will seek understanding, tolerance, and cooperation. Surely this past year and the tribulations it brought to every nation of the world have shown us that what unites all people is much greater than what divides us. May the memory of those lost in the Armenian Genocide be a blessing and inspiration to all who seek a better world and more peaceful future.”