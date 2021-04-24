DHEC Issues Statement about CDC Announcement on Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 23, 2021

Today, the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement lifting the pause on the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine after determining the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine. DHEC has issued statewide notification this evening to vaccine providers that any provider with Janssen inventory, which they have been properly storing since the federal pause, is now able to administer the single-shot vaccine to the public. Providers have been instructed to utilize the updated FDA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers and the FDA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers.

From the CDC & FDA Joint Statement:

“Above all else, health and safety are at the forefront of our decisions,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. “Our vaccine safety systems are working. We identified exceptionally rare events – out of millions of doses of the Janssen COVID-19 administered – and we paused to examine them more carefully. As we always do, we will continue to watch all signals closely as more Americans are vaccinated. I continue to be encouraged by the growing body of real-world evidence that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from disease, hospitalization, and death. I urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their healthcare provider or local public health department.”

DHEC encourages all South Carolinians who have not yet received their vaccination to get their Janssen, Moderna or Pfizer shots as soon as possible. Getting your COVID-19 vaccine has never been easier, with many clinics offering extended hours with no appointments and no ID or insurance required.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they are helping save lives. These vaccines are how we end this pandemic once and for all.

