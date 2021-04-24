Abdominal Cancer Day (AbCD) Will Be Celebrated Across the World on 19th May
JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various events to be organized for a month to create awareness, more than 20 countries will join this global campaign
Abdominal Cancer Day (AbCD) will be celebrated across the world on 19th May, which will be organized under the auspices of the Abdominal Cancer Trust.
Dr. Sundeep Jain, the founder of Abdominal Cancer Day (AbCD), told us that 6 of the first ten causes of cancer deaths in the world are related to stomach cancer. Most people are negligent about stomach cancer, due to which it becomes fatal. For this, it is important that people should be aware of the causes and symptoms related to stomach cancer so that treatment can be done on time and the patient's life can be saved.
The program was inaugurated yesterday by Dr. Sundeep Jain (Founder, Abdominal Cancer Day (AbCD), GI & HPB Surgeon), and Pt. Suresh Mishra - (Chairman Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha) virtually with the poster release. Dr. Sundeep Jain told that this is the third edition of Abdominal Cancer Day (AbCD). Keeping in mind the Covid situations, this year all events will take place virtually / online.
In this series, on May 16, “Run to fight Abdominal Cancer" will be organized virtually in collaboration with IIEMR. The registration has started from today. In addition, virtual boot camps will also be organized under it. These virtual boot camps will be held on April 24 and May 2. Also, a webinar will be held on May 19 on Abdominal Cancer Day (AbCD). All the information related to Abdominal Cancer & the event is available on the trust's website www.abdominalcancerday.com. Or you can also get information through Facebook and Instagram.
Dr Sundeep Jain
Abdominal Cancer Trust Jaipur
