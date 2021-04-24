Shaftsbury/Simple Assault, Neg Op

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2021 at 1820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Woodford, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: John Rose

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Lisa Carpenter

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 23, 2021 at approximately 1820 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle complaint on VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford near the Woodford General Store. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, John Rose (74) of Bennington, VT, had operated his vehicle in a negligent manner and caused bodily harm to a passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was identified as Lisa Carpenter (49) of Bennington, VT.

Rose was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Rose was then released on citation to appear at the Bennington Court Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 24, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Simple Assault and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/21 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.