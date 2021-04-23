Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,845 in the last 365 days.

Stone crab season ends May 2

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab seasons in state and federal waters will come to a close May 2, with the last day of harvest being May 1. This annual season closure date was modified last year as part of a suite of changes that were made in response to a long-term decline in harvest and because the stone crab fishery is likely undergoing overfishing. These changes are intended to increase the stone crab population and build resiliency in the fishery.

For more information on harvesting stone crabs for recreation, trap specifications, commercial stone crab regulations and licensing information, go online to MyFWC.com/Marine.

Keep up-to-date with saltwater and freshwater fishing regulations on your phone by downloading the Fish Rules app in the App Store or Google Play. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com.

You just read:

Stone crab season ends May 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.