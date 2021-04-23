St. Albans Barracks / Sale of drugs with death resulting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A200232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West — St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10:50 a.m. Jan. 21, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence on Carter Hill Road, Highgate, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Selling or Dispensing a Regulated Drug w/ Death Resulting

Possession and distribution of cocaine

Possession and trafficking of heroin

ACCUSED: Sherry Johnson

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIM: Travis Bedard

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Friday, April 23, 2021, arrested a Swanton woman on suspicion of selling drugs to a man in January who suffered a fatal overdose several hours later.

The investigation began when the state police was notified at about 10:50 a.m. Jan. 21, 2021, that 38-year-old Travis Bedard had been found unresponsive and could not be revived at his home on Carter Hill Road in Highgate. Through investigation, detectives learned that the victim earlier that morning had traveled to the Swanton home of Sherry Johnson, 58, where he purchased a quantity of drugs including heroin and fentanyl. A subsequent court-ordered search of Johnson’s home located drugs including heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine, along with two firearms and $1,100 in cash.

Johnson was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting, possession and distribution of cocaine, and possession and trafficking of heroin. She was ordered jailed at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $10,000 cash or surety bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Johnson’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, St. Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.