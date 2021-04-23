New Haven Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B500805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/23/21 at 1723 hours

STREET: VT Route 116 & River Rd.

TOWN: Bristol

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and Paved

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Victor Pomainville

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front-end Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

BICYCLIST:

OPERATOR: Molly Myers

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

INJURIES: Non-Life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 04/23/21 at approximately 1723 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle at the intersection of VT Route 116 and River Rd., in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Victor Pomainville (20) had been travelling south bound on VT Route 116 when he attempted to turn onto River Rd. Pomainville’s vehicle subsequently struck a bicyclist who was riding in the north bound travel lane of River Rd.

The bicyclist was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Neither speed nor impaired driving appear to be a factor. At this time no VCVC's have been issued as a result of this crash.

