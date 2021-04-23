New Haven Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 21B500805
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/23/21 at 1723 hours
STREET: VT Route 116 & River Rd.
TOWN: Bristol
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and Paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Victor Pomainville
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front-end Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
BICYCLIST:
OPERATOR: Molly Myers
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
INJURIES: Non-Life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 04/23/21 at approximately 1723 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle at the intersection of VT Route 116 and River Rd., in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Victor Pomainville (20) had been travelling south bound on VT Route 116 when he attempted to turn onto River Rd. Pomainville’s vehicle subsequently struck a bicyclist who was riding in the north bound travel lane of River Rd.
The bicyclist was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Neither speed nor impaired driving appear to be a factor. At this time no VCVC's have been issued as a result of this crash.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
