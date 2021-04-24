Robert Goldman: Iconic Landscapes of the Southwest
The beautiful southwest as painted by Robert GoldmanMOUNT CARMEL, UT, US, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC LANDSCAPES OF THE AMERICAN SOUTHWEST by Robert Goldman
May 21 2021
Open House 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
https://online.flippingbook.com/view/1013652573/
The Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum and
Thunderbird Foundation for the Arts are proud to announce the solo exhibit and sale of paintings by Robert Goldman which will officially open on May 21, 2021 in Mt. Carmel, Utah, at the historic summer home, property, and Foundation Gallery of famed American Artist Maynard Dixon- 1875-1946. Dixon was known for his modernist and powerful paintings of the American Southwest which included the landscape, the native inhabitants and wide open vistas unique to this region of the world.
Carrying on the legacy of Maynard Dixon, artists and collectors flock to this “little piece of heaven” region and property in Southern Utah to receive the same inspirations that attracted Dixon and his fellow artists of his era and to so many contemporary artists working today.
One such artist is Robert Goldman. Mr. Goldman began perfecting his landscapes of this region when he and his wife Barbara relocated from San Diego, California to Prescott, Arizona several years ago.
Until that time Robert had been painting The California scenery around him. While there he struck up a friendship with beloved American artist Wayne Thiebaud . They shared their mutual love of the game of tennis as partners, and their camaraderie as fellow artists. Thiebaud was an established well known artist mentor to the much younger Goldman by almost 30 years. Thiebaud’s unique and powerful compositions from candied apples on a stick, to portraits, figurative works and San Francisco city landscapes inspired Goldman and upon needing a recommendation for graduate work he asked Thiebaud to provide one. Thiebaud gladly obliged and wrote the following: “I am very pleased to recommend Robert Goldman for admission into your graduate program. He is an extraordinary candidate for admission and exemplifies a rare combination of very special qualities. Robert has an engaging personal manner of working and relating to varying and challenging circumstances. He has a well developed confidence and personal inner resources allowing him to absorb and use critical confrontation for positive results.
Robert Goldman is intelligent and sensitive with a deep capacity for serious and sustained work. His work is developing well, and I feel that he is ready for the further study that graduate school would provide. I urge you to take his application seriously, and I highly recommend him for admission into your graduate program.
Sincerely, Wayne Thiebaud
Later Goldman was invited to participate in Maynard Dixon Country at the Dixon property in Mount Carmel. It was this show where new collectors began noticing and excitedly purchasing Goldman’s work and his popularity grew. In the last few years the Thunderbird foundation has sold over 80 of his works.
In addition to the open house on May 21, a select group of artists who desired to study with Robert will be participating in a pre-opening three day“ Paint along with Robert” event.
The exhibit and sale will be a year long effort of daily oil painting by Goldman that has resulted in over 40 works ranging from small studies to both medium sized and very large works depicting the ICONIC LANDSCAPES OF THE SOUTHWEST , the title of the show.
The open house will be open to the public and all Covid 19 recommendations and social distancing will be observed.
