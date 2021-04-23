House Democrats Pass Critical Civil Rights and Justice Legislation

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats advanced three major pieces of legislation related to justice and civil rights. First, the House passed the NO BAN Act, a bill that would permanently prohibit a president from enacting the discriminatory Trump-era travel ban, which was inconsistent with our nation’s ideals. The House also passed the Access to Counsel Act, which will ensure non-citizens have access to legal counsel if they are detained by Customs and Border Patrol or ICE at U.S. borders and ports-of-entry.

This week, I was proud to bring H.R. 51, the Washington, DC Admission Act, to the Floor for a second time, which will give the more than 700,000 residents of DC an equal voice in our democracy. I am a strong supporter of DC statehood because I believe there is no other way for residents of the District to have full representation in Congress. There is no reason our fellow citizens should not be treated equal to those in every other state. I was pleased to see every Democratic member vote to fully enfranchise the Americans who live in the District of Columbia. With Democrats in charge of the Senate, I hope that this legislation will be considered. I will continue to urge the Senate to act and send this critical legislation to President Biden’s desk.

Lastly, House Democrats will continue to work with President Biden to craft legislation to improve our infrastructure in line with the priorities from his American Jobs Plan. The overwhelming majority of Americans support fixing our roads, bridges, highways, broadband, water infrastructure, and so much more. The American Jobs Plan builds on the positive impact of the American Rescue Plan by working to build our economy back better by creating good-paying jobs and meeting the needs of our nation by fixing our broken infrastructure system.

I look forward to another productive work period in May focused on delivering results for the American people.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE:

On DC Statehood

On the American Jobs Plan