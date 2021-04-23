Bill To Strengthen Colorado State Parks Introduced!

Senate Bill 21-249 creates a discounted, vehicle-displayed “Keep Colorado Wild Pass” – increasing access to & and investment for state parks, public lands.

DENVER, CO – Today, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg and Senator Kerry Donovan introduced their bill to create a discounted, Colorado parks pass that will help finance increased conservation of and access to Colorado’s 42 state parks and public lands.

“Our state parks and public lands represent the very fabric of our state and our people. Increasing Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s capacity to maintain our state’s outdoor resources is essential to building a more vast and accessible parks system for all Coloradans,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “The Keep Colorado Wild Pass will ensure we have the necessary resources to take care of our parks, while giving even more Coloradans the ability to enjoy our great outdoors.”

Over the past year, Coloradans have increasingly enjoyed state parks and public lands as a safe and socially distanced option for recreation. With increased use and a growing demand for outdoor recreation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is struggling to keep up with its mission to ensure the benefits of the outdoors and wildlife are sustained for future generations.

"As more Coloradans enjoy our state parks and public lands it's important that we do what we can to secure their unique legacy for generations to come," said Senator Kerry Donovan (D-Vail). "The Keep Colorado Wild Pass will provide critical funding support for the public lands that make our state such an incredible place to live."

Revenue from the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be used to make investments in public lands, outdoor recreation and safety, and wildlife conservation. Passes will be purchased at the time of vehicle registration as well as renewal of registration and will cost no more than half the full price of a state parks pass, with a goal to achieve a $20 price via high participation.

“Colorado simply isn’t Colorado without our world-class outdoors, and the wild places, wild activities and wild people that make our home so special. Yet our inspiring public lands have been under an unprecedented level of strain with increased visitation, and we must act with urgency to improve conservation and chart an even more fun path for outdoor recreation,” said Governor Polis. “Caring for our treasured outdoor areas is a key priority of my administration. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be a game-changer for Colorado’s outdoors; lowering the cost of not only enjoying our world-class outdoor resources but also helping us care for our special places and keeping Colorado wild for generations to come.”

In the coming weeks, SB21-249 will be heard in the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. Information and updates regarding the bill can be found at https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-249.

