Densitas® to Deploy Groundbreaking intelliMammo™ A.I. Platform for Screening Mammography in the Maritimes
Our A.I. solutions will support better patient care and increase system efficiencies during these challenging times for healthcare systems and will mitigate the risk of burnout of clinical care teams.”HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Densitas® Inc., a global provider of innovative A.I. technologies for digital mammography and breast cancer screening, announced today that Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network in New Brunswick, Health PEI in Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health in Nova Scotia will deploy the densitas® intelliMammo™ platform province-wide. With this deployment, breast density, clinical image quality, and breast cancer risk assessments will be automatically generated for every mammogram taken across the Maritimes.
— Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas
With the deployment of densitas® intelliMammo™ throughout the Maritimes, Densitas® has been adopted by 30% of the provincial health systems across Canada.
“We are delighted to see the deployment of our intelliMammo™ platform in the Maritimes as it signals our continuing expansion in the Canadian market”, said Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas®. “It is especially gratifying to know that our A.I. solutions will support better patient care and increase system efficiencies during these challenging times for our healthcare systems and will mitigate the risk of burnout of our clinical care teams.”
The greatest challenge facing healthcare systems today is cost-effectively providing sustainable and appropriate healthcare services while maintaining and improving quality of care and clinical outcomes. Patient and process management are critical aspects of breast cancer screening service delivery and are significantly impacted by a woman’s breast density, her breast cancer risk, and the clinical image quality of her mammogram which impact the effectiveness of breast cancer screening.
densitas® intelliMammo™ is a groundbreaking A.I. platform, comprising densitas® qualityai™, densitas® densityai™ and densitas® riskai™, that provides a comprehensive solution for patient and process management in breast cancer screening. intelliMammo™ is a web-based embedded analytics platform that delivers clinical image quality, breast density, and cancer risk assessments on-demand at point-of-care to radiologists and radiological technologists, and through a web-based analytics platform for diagnostic imaging managers, QC technologists and health system administrators. The Densitas® team is dedicated to creating best in class A.I. solutions for breast cancer screening that enable mammography facilities, healthcare systems and their clinical care teams to deliver extraordinary patient care.
About Densitas®
Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for mammography and breast cancer screening focused on sustainable healthcare service delivery and better quality and appropriateness of care. Densitas® solutions align with value-based care delivery models by providing standardized quantitative performance indicators and a continuous quality assurance platform powered by advanced A.I. analytics. Our products equip mammography facilities to improve clinical workflow and operational efficiencies, compliance with national standards and guidelines (including FDA MQSA EQUIP and breast density inform legislation), and develop tailored radiological technologist training protocols.
