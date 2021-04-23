Acclaimed Author Steven Markoff Stunned at George W. Bush’s Lack of Regrets

Steven C. Markoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his "CBS Sunday Morning" interview with Norah O'Donnell, anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News," on April 18, former President George W. Bush shared his disappointment about immigration reform. He told O’Donnell that the lack of progress on the issue was one of the biggest disappointments of his presidency, especially since it was a major part of his campaign platform.

Acclaimed Author Steven C. Markoff is stunned at the additional regrets he feels Bush should have mentioned. “As I set out in my book, The Case Against George W. Bush, I would have thought that W. not preparing for 9/11 (for which he was well armed in advance with solid intelligence that we would be attacked), approving and supporting torture (violating US and international law) and conning our country into an unnecessary war with Iraq in 2003 that killed over 500,000 men, women and children would have earned at least a small regret.”

More of the interview was presented Tuesday, April 20, on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," and Wednesday, April 21, on "CBS This Morning."

O'Donnell visited Mr. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush at their Texas ranch, south of Dallas. There, the 74-year-old opened up about his life after leaving office, his thoughts on the country, his painting and his new book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" (Crown).

In 2006, Mr. Bush gave an Oval Office address on immigration.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Norah O'Donnell: "Still, nothing's been done."

President Bush: "No, a lot of executive orders, but all that means is that Congress isn't doing its job."

O'Donnell: "Is it one of the biggest disappointments of your presidency, not being –"

Mr. Bush: "Yes, it really is. I campaigned on immigration reform. I made it abundantly clear to voters this is something I intended to do."

Bush told O'Donnell he's ready to re-enter the debate on immigration, including lobbying his own party on the issue.

---------------------------------------------

Steven C. Markoff

http://stevencmarkoff.com/

Mr. Markoff is a native of Los Angeles, California. A graduate of Los Angeles City College in 1964 with an Associate of Arts degree. His affiliations include: the precious metals and numismatic business for 50 years (1954-2005); Chairman and CEO of A-Mark Financial Corporation, a Santa Monica-based financial services company he founded in 1965 (originally named A-Mark Coin Company), that purchased the U.S. Wilkison Gold Pattern Collection and Redfield Silver Dollar hoard; the A-Mark Foundation, a private foundation he founded in 1997 became the parent of free searchable databases and other nonpartisan information covering interesting and important social issues and history, such as sites on George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Special Investigations Involving US Presidents Since 1973. In 2016, the Foundation founded the website, AboutTrump.org. In 2004 Markoff helped found A-Mark Entertainment a company he co-chairs; and that year he also founded ProCon.org, a 501(c)(3) public charity promoting critical thinking that as of 12-31-2019, had been, or is being used by over 10,000 schools in over 90 countries. [ProCon.org was merged into Encyclopædia Britannica on 5-29-2020]. Mr. Markoff also has an interest in The TCL Chinese [Grauman’s] in Hollywood, acquired in 2011. In 2018, Markoff founded SexEd.net, a website giving straight-forward, sourced information about sex and sexually related issues. In 2020, Markoff launched SecondAmendment.org, a website that has many of the pieces of the puzzle that make up our individual rights to arms.