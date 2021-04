4/24 CLUB BAHIA LIVESTREAM

Event Event

Don't miss out on the first ever, Afton Showcase Livestream taking place at Club Bahia!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4/24 CLUB BAHIA LIVESTREAMTHIS A LIVESTREAM EVENTYou can watch from any device, and from anywhere with your pay-per-view virtual Ticket!BROADCAST TICKETSGeneral LiveStream$ 12.00A Ticket to the 2/4 LiveStream artist showcaseCOMMERCIAL LICENSEA commercial site license is required for showing the broadcast in public (i.e. a theater, bar, etc). Contact Afton Tickets directly for licensing options.Prices are face values and do not include tax and service charges. These charges will be applied at checkout.