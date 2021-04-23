Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
4/24 CLUB BAHIA LIVESTREAM

Event

Event

Don't miss out on the first ever, Afton Showcase Livestream taking place at Club Bahia!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4/24 CLUB BAHIA LIVESTREAM

THIS A LIVESTREAM EVENT
You can watch from any device, and from anywhere with your pay-per-view virtual Ticket!

BROADCAST TICKETS
General LiveStream
$ 12.00

A Ticket to the 2/4 LiveStream artist showcase

COMMERCIAL LICENSE

A commercial site license is required for showing the broadcast in public (i.e. a theater, bar, etc). Contact Afton Tickets directly for licensing options.
Prices are face values and do not include tax and service charges. These charges will be applied at checkout.

Amanda Davis
QU33n Mandy Music
+1 424-266-1093
Qu33nmandymusicrecordlabel@musician.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

