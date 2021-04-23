Tennessee Highway Patrol Opens New Jackson District Headquarters

JACKSON --- Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) announced the opening of the new THP Jackson district headquarters at 336 Smith Lane, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. The department broke ground on the new headquarters on November 26, 2018. This is the first new THP headquarters since the opening of the THP Fall Branch district headquarters in 1982.

“We would not be standing here today if it were not for the vision, hard work, dedication, planning and persistence of several people and agencies,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “I want to thank and recognize the Tennessee Department of General Services, the architects, contractors and McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. We are proud of our new home and thank you for your hard work and generosity for seeing this project through. Lastly, I want to thank former Governor Bill Haslam, Governor Bill Lee, and the Tennessee General Assembly. This is a beautiful building that will serve the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the community well for years to come,” added Commissioner Long.

The new THP Jackson headquarters will replace the previous building located on Vann drive, which originally opened in 1967, and has served the Jackson community well over the past 54 years. However, as the role of the state troopers and their service to their community has evolved, the previous headquarters was not providing the capacity or the efficiency that is required to ensure the Highway Patrol is serving the community to the highest standards.

“The Department selected this particular property for its new district headquarters location because it was the best-suited to accommodate executive leadership’s strategic plan for future goals and initiatives,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “This location provides quick access to Interstate 40, which is highly beneficial to the THP, in terms of maintaining a close working relationship with our partners in law enforcement and TDOT in the Madison County area. Also, from a practical standpoint, the new location will allow troopers to avoid increasingly problematic traffic congestion on Vann Drive that has progressively obstructed ease of access to the current headquarters,” added Colonel Matt Perry.

The new THP Jackson headquarters will serve as the prototype for future THP district headquarters across Tennessee. The THP Knoxville District, which was originally constructed in 1965, is slated to open early next year. Counting the new Jackson headquarters, THP has eight district headquarters.

“Lastly, I want to thank our Troopers for being here today to witness this special day. This is your new home and I hope you enjoy it for years to come,” said Colonel Matt Perry.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.