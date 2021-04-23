SERVICE ELECTRIC NETWORK: THE BEST IN LOCAL COVERAGE
ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Electric Network is a popular local TV channel and is the Lehigh Valley’s number one provider of live coverage of local high school, college, and professional sports, as well as local events and concerts.
Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania: Service Electric Network (SEN), Channel 2/502HD, is the exclusive home of Lehigh Valley sports. For over 40 years, the Service Electric Network (formerly TV2 Sports) has been committed to bringing viewers the best live television coverage with a community-minded approach. SEN has secured exclusive coverage rights of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Professional Ice Hockey) and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Minor League Baseball). They also air the most live, local high school and collegiate sports in the Lehigh Valley. With Emmy award-winning production standards, industry leading equipment and a dedicated team, Service Electric Network provides local news reporting, live sports coverage and produces several local sports shows.
SEN is also committed to the local community and giving back. The station provides coverage of Musikfest, Wind Creek Events Center, ArtsQuest, Allentown Symphony Orchestra, and numerous festivals, parades and golf tournaments. SEN also gives back to the nonprofit organizations that run these events to help keep them running smoothly and to bring awareness to their hard work in local communities.
In addition to its popular news station, Service Electric prides itself on their wide variety of cable and internet offerings. The close-knit team is recognized for their reputation of providing excellent, local customer service. According to a Service Electric spokesperson, continuing to innovate in the telecommunications space “requires the combined efforts of many dedicated people. This company is fortunate to have such people and we value them.”
● In business for over 70 years, Service Electric was the first company in Lehigh Valley to offer commercial internet service via television cable.
● Service Electric provides communications infrastructure for emergency responders and educational institutions across five counties and in the Greater Wilkes-Barre area.
● Service Electric was recognized by the 96th U.S. Congress for its then-innovative work of wiring individual homes for cable access.
About Service Electric Cable TV & Communications: Originally founded in June 1948 by John Walson Sr., Service Electric was the nation’s first community cable network. Service Electric has been recognized for its innovative efforts and as the inventor of Cable TV by the United States Congress and the National Cable Television Association. Service Electric provides television, internet, and telephone services to customers in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania. And to Hunterdon and Warren Counties in New Jersey.
Customer service
