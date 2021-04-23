Maine DOE Update – April 23, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

The Mills Administration released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their efforts to deliver instruction and support students safely. Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford and Somerset counties yellow; Franklin and York counties closely monitored. Administration also launched new school testing program. | More

Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew released an important reminder in the Bangor Daily News recently for Maine students and families traveling during April vacation, and noted that our case numbers, and the number of young people getting sick from COVID-19 is on the rise. The Maine Department of Education would like to underscore her important message to all members of Maine’s school communities, as we urge everyone to help keep our students and schools safe after April vacation week. | More

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine Department of Education are working collaboratively and would like to invite Maine businesses to help us celebrate Maine’s outstanding educators during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3 – 7). | More

The NASA Office of STEM Engagement invites proposals from museums, science centers, planetariums, NASA Visitor Centers, youth-serving organizations, libraries, and other eligible nonprofit institutions via the 2021 NASA Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) Notice of Funding Opportunity, NH21ZHA002N. | More

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD) Teacher of the Year awards.| More

Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin has recorded and released a poetry reading and a special message to Maine’s education field in celebration of National Poetry Month. The video is part of a month long effort by Governor Mills, Maine DOE, state partners, and schools across Maine to encourage poetry as an important resource in education and as a tool for reflection during this difficult time. | More

Maine DOE team member Pender Makin is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Marcy in the question and answer | More

An information session for SAUs and schools interested in joining a new Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) training and coaching. cohort will be held April 30 at 12 pm. To learn more and access the remote meeting, contact Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov. | More

The Regional Educational Laboratory Northeast and Islands in partnership with the Maine Department of Education and the Region 1 Comprehensive Center is excited to announce the Continuous Improvement in Education: Supporting Innovation in Maine Webinar Series. This webinar series is designed to help build the capacity of Maine educational leaders and teachers to understand and apply the principles and practices of continuous improvement. | More

