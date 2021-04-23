Hale Mahaolu Chooses IndiSoft’s RxOffice For Housing Counseling Services
Non-profit selects IndiSoft's technology to support its entire inventory of HUD-approved housing and financial counseling services
We were impressed by the flexibility of RxOffice to quickly adapt to any business activity or new initiative with its case-type, configurable workflow feature.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hale Mahaolu, a private non-profit corporation located in Kahului, Hawaii has selected IndiSoft’s HUD-certified client management system, RxOffice, to support its entire inventory of HUD-approved housing and financial counseling services. IndiSoft, LLC is a global provider of technology solutions for the residential mortgage banking industry.
Hale Mahaolu’s programs offer individualized in-person and group counseling services on a variety of topics including first-time homebuyer education, pre-purchase and post-purchase non-delinquency counseling, mortgage delinquency/default counseling, rental counseling, student financial life skills coaching, and educational workshops in fraud and scam prevention.
“We were impressed by the flexibility of RxOffice to quickly adapt to any business activity or new initiative with its case-type, configurable workflow feature,” said Marlynn Tanji, director of Homeownership Housing Counseling at Hale Mahaolu. “Equally as impressive is its versatile client-facing portal with unlimited self-service, scheduling and document management features that are particularly critical in the new work environments driven by the pandemic.”
Fully integrated into the RxOffice platform at the case level is the ability to schedule and conduct virtual conferences with clients to allow the session to be part of the case record and audit trail. This obviates the necessity to work outside the system with other virtual meeting platforms.
By licensing RxOffice, Hale Mahaolu, is now a member of IndiSoft’s National Housing Advocacy Platform (NHAP), which makes them eligible to participate in housing related programs initiated by IndiSoft’s industry clients such as mortgage servicers, originators and capital market conduits.
“Adding Hale Mahaolu to the NHAP-member counseling network provides lenders and servicers with another counseling resource to assist with new and innovative programs in loss mitigation, borrower outreach and alternative down-payment assistance programs to advance affordable housing and homeownership preservation,” Hans Rusli, IndiSoft’s CEO said.
The housing related programs include new revenue opportunities for NHAP-member, HUD-approved housing counselors. IndiSoft’s NHAP supports new affordable lending and servicing programs which integrate housing counseling and include a new counselor pay-for-performance model introduced by IndiSoft and its business partners.
About IndiSoft, LLC
Columbia, Maryland-based IndiSoft LLC develops collaborative technology solutions for the financial services industry. Its RxOffice platform the core framework for its National Housing Advocacy Platform, provides advanced workflow management and rich data management tools that enhance risk-based assessment and help companies meet regulatory requirements. RxOffice provides efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions for companies, including mortgage servicers, investors, insurers, and law firms to name a few, that want to remain compliant, effectively manage workflow and maintain a competitive edge. Connect: www.indisoft.us | Twitter: @IndiSoftllc.
