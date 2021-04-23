Colorado Comeback Legislation Moves Forward with Unanimous Support

Legislation would strengthen local agricultural industries & increase resources for early childhood education & care.

DENVER, CO – Two bipartisan pieces of legislation from the Colorado Recovery Plan passed through committee unanimously today. The bills aim to help Colorado build back stronger by supporting our critical agricultural industries and ensuring our kids have the resources they need to thrive.

SB21-203: Funding For Colorado Proud, sponsored by Senators Bridges & Simpson grants $2.5 million to the Department of Agriculture for use in the Colorado Proud program, which provides new opportunities for Colorado's food and agricultural producers to increase sales globally and helps support the growth and resiliency of Colorado food systems.

"No matter where we live in this state, we value our Colorado ag producers," said Senator Bridges, D-Arapahoe County. "The Colorado Proud program connects folks in grocery stores, farmers markets, and restaurants with food that's grown, raised, or produced right here at home. By increasing funding for this program, we're helping one of Colorado's largest and most important industries recover from the devastating impacts of COVID, strengthening our local businesses and setting us up for a more resilient future. So next time you go shopping, keep an eye out for that Colorado Proud logo to support our Colorado ag industry. Buy local, buy Colorado!"

SB21-236: Increase Capacity Early Childhood Care & Education, sponsored by Senators Story & Sonnenberg establishes three new grant programs to increase childcare capacity and works to improve recruitment, retention, and compensation for early childhood educators. Additionally, the bill allocates $8.8 million in state funds and $4.2 million in federal funds to help get these programs up and running.

“Early childhood caretakers and educators are some of the most valuable and influential figures in children’s lives – helping to not only prepare them for K-12, but also shape their critical thinking abilities, social skills, and general wellbeing,” said Senator Tammy Story, D-Evergreen. “Over the last year, the pandemic has disrupted both educators’ ability to teach and children’s ability to learn – making the re-ignition of early childhood care and education an integral component of our recovery.”

Both bills now head to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. To follow their progress visit the General Assembly website: http://leg.colorado.gov/