France knife assault: Anti-terrorism probe launched after police officer stabbed to dying

Police on the scene quickly intervened and killed the attacker, Prime Minister Jean Castex told journalists on Friday, referring to the incident in Rambouillet as a “terrorist attack.”

Castex said that “our determination to fight terrorism in all its shape is unbroken, more than ever.”

French anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said, “The way this crime was committed” and “the words said by the attacker during the event” led the anti-terror office to take on the investigation.

The attacker had scouted the location before launching the stabbing, Castex said. And witnesses heard the attacker shout “Allahu Akhbar,” according to a source close to the investigation.

