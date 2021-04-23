Police on the scene quickly intervened and killed the attacker, Prime Minister Jean Castex told journalists on Friday, referring to the incident in Rambouillet as a “terrorist attack.”

Castex said that “our determination to fight terrorism in all its shape is unbroken, more than ever.”

French anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said, “The way this crime was committed” and “the words said by the attacker during the event” led the anti-terror office to take on the investigation.

The attacker had scouted the location before launching the stabbing, Castex said. And witnesses heard the attacker shout “Allahu Akhbar,” according to a source close to the investigation.

Read Full Story

The post France knife assault: Anti-terrorism probe launched after police officer stabbed to dying appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.