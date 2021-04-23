Alexey Navalny ends starvation strike

Navalny had been on hunger strike since March 31, demanding “proper medical care” and to be examined by an independent doctor — something his team claims he was unable to get in the penal colony in Pokrov.

In an Instagram message announcing his decision on Friday, Navalny cited two checks by civilian doctors as proof that lobbying from his supporters helped him secure independent medical examination.

A day earlier, five doctors — who are Navalny’s allies and refer to themselves as his attending physicians — called on him in a letter to end his hunger strike to avoid death.

In Friday’s Instagram post Navalny said that he had taken note of their advice: “Doctors, whom I fully trust, published a statement yesterday stating that you and I had achieved enough for me to end the hunger strike. And I will say frankly — their words that the tests show that ‘in a minimum time there will be no one to treat…’ seem to me worthy of attention.”

