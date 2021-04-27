CJ Daly does it again with new "The Academy Saga" Book Series release: CAP & Gown Academy Saga" Book Series release: CAP & Gown Meet the Author - CJ Daly The Academy Saga Book Series Book III CAP & Gown

“The Academy Saga” author CJ Daly announced the release of her new book “CAP & Gown,” the third installment of her saga, and fans are falling hard!

This installment in the series takes CJ Daly's writing up a notch, with characters that will, undoubtedly, stay in the minds of readers long after the last page is turned.” — Ruffina Oserio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Katie Connelly is nineteen years old but feels like she's been fighting for survival forever. When Officer Ranger Nealson offers her a lifeline at TheAcademy, she snatches it with both hands. But she soon realizes that her lifeline might not be enough to keep her afloat and that her mentor might have ulterior motives. She wouldn't be willing to compromise her principles if it wasn't for one small thing--her brother Mikey. Her all-encompassing promise to her mother to protect her brothers causes her to forge forward with Ranger's master plan. After all, this is likely the best deal she would get at The Academy, and she and Mikey need all the help they can get to survive in this cutthroat world.But during the course of her training, Kate can't help but long for a different elite cadet. Where is Pete Davenport? He's lost in the wind. Will he make an appearance before Kate marches into a destiny she's not sure she wants? Much less can handle. Somewhere along this fast-forward march, Kate makes a major misstep that costs her biggest ally and forever changes the lives of everyone she's trying to protect.Praise for The Academy Saga : CAP & Gown“The characters are developed with refined skill… Emotions are well captured -- one would say with forensic finesse. The prose is captivating, rippling with rich descriptions. The emotional conflict is strong and grows in intensity, augmenting the depth in character and infusing the writing with realism. CAP & Gown is deftly plotted, well-balanced, and an utterly satisfying read.” - Christian Sia, Reader’s Favorite“This installment in the series takes CJ Daly's writing up a notch, with characters that will, undoubtedly, stay in the minds of readers long after the last page is turned. The prose is crisp, with descriptions that are vivid, exposing the tiniest of emotions and capturing the intensity of the action that characterizes the story. The plot is twisty... I was left guessing what happens next.” - Ruffina Oserio, Reader’s Favorite“A thrilling romance with plenty of personality and emotion for its readers to get swept away by. The plot and characters are beautifully written and developed, the story full of tension and suspense, which really got my heart racing. CJ Daly is a master at developing exciting, passionate relationships that are fully fleshed out and real.” - K.C. Finn, Reader’s FavoriteHead over to Amazon or GoodReads for reviews, praise, and more information about Book l and Book ll, before you dive headfirst into Book lll!Follow CJ’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram and stay up to date on sneak peeks about the series and upcoming books!To contact CJ about The Academy Saga, please email her marketing team at theacademysaga@mybusinessfound.com.###Established in 2003, Advertising & Marketing Solutions (#MyBusinessFound) is a full-service bespoke digital marketing agency based in DFW, Texas.To receive a copy of the book for your review or to schedule an interview with author CJ Daly, please reach out to Bunny Moore with #MyBusinessFound at theacademysaga@mybusinessfound.com.

