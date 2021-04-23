Pawtucket man sentenced to serve 40 years in state prison for armed robbery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 40 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after being found guilty of committing a series of armed robberies in Pawtucket along with three co-conspirators in 2018.

Tony Reverdes (age 40) was found guilty by a Providence County Superior Court jury on November 14, 2019 of five counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. The jury returned the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation, following an eight-day trial presided over by Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause.

At a hearing Monday, before Judge Krause, the court sentenced Reverdes to 45 years at the ACI with 40 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation.

"Looking for cash and an alcohol chaser, this defendant, along with his criminal cohorts, carefully planned and executed three liquor store robberies at the point of a gun," said Attorney General Neronha. "For all his planning, the defendant did not well consider the consequences of his highly dangerous conduct and he now faces an entirely appropriate, long sentence at the ACI. I am grateful to the Pawtucket Police Department for their partnership in investigating this case and bringing the defendant to justice."

During the trial, the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that on November 7, 2018, Reverdes, along with three co-conspirators, planned and executed a series of three armed robberies at liquor stores in Pawtucket.

Reverdes was instrumental in planning the robberies and directing the actions of his co-conspirators, including choosing the target locations – the Bella Vista, Colonial Liquors, and Main Street Liquors.

Additionally, Reverdes provided the handgun that was used to threaten store clerks and customers during the robberies. Reverdes also served as the driver of a rented Chevrolet Impala for the group during their spree.

The proceeds of the robberies totaled more than $2,000 in cash as well as several expensive bottles of liquor.

"There is no place in our community for senseless crimes such as this coordinated string of armed robberies," said Pawtucket's Acting Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves. "We thank the Attorney General's Office for their partnership and diligence on this case. The Pawtucket Police department will always be committed to serving and protecting our diverse community."

All three of Reverdes' co-conspirators, Kevin DaSilva, Noah Potter, and Jordan Vieira, have been sentenced for their roles in the armed robberies.

Special Assistant Attorneys General David Bonzagni and Andrew Pettit of the Office of the Attorney General and Detectives Trevor Lefebvre and Paul Trout of the Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

###